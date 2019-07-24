EDRCoin (EDRC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,515.00

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, EDRCoin has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. One EDRCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. EDRCoin has a total market cap of $124,346.00 and $12,515.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

