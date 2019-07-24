Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Eco Animal Health Group Plc (LON:EAH) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 395 ($5.16) and last traded at GBX 394.90 ($5.16), approximately 15,044 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 39,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390 ($5.10).

The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.04 million and a PE ratio of 22.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 381.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 7.04 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Eco Animal Health Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. Eco Animal Health Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.87%.

Eco Animal Health Group Company Profile (LON:EAH)

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

