Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Eco Animal Health Group Plc (LON:EAH) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 395 ($5.16) and last traded at GBX 394.90 ($5.16), approximately 15,044 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 39,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390 ($5.10).
The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.04 million and a PE ratio of 22.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 381.29.
Eco Animal Health Group Company Profile (LON:EAH)
ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.
