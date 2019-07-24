Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.80

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and traded as high as $20.01. Echo Global Logistics shares last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 2,873 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $112.00 price objective on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

The company has a market cap of $533.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.80.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $538.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 388.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 66,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 42,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,812,000 after acquiring an additional 192,214 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

