Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.80

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and traded as high as $20.01. Echo Global Logistics shares last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 2,873 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $112.00 price objective on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.
The company has a market cap of $533.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 388.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 66,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 42,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,812,000 after acquiring an additional 192,214 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.
About Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
