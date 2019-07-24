EBCoin Price Reaches $0.0005 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. EBCoin has a market cap of $1.97 million and $532.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EBCoin has traded 44.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, BitMart and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00294036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.01705457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024538 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00119710 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000674 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,185,370,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

