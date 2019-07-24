eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) is SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s 9th Largest Position

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,675 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 255,230 shares during the period. eBay comprises about 3.1% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in eBay were worth $20,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.05. 253,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,021,564. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

In other eBay news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 25,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $941,085.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,803.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,199 shares of company stock worth $7,176,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Post from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.37.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

