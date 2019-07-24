Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) Trading 0.2% Higher

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.39 and last traded at $16.37, 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 168,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.02.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.