Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) Trading Up 0.6%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.18 and last traded at $25.13, approximately 10,525 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 49,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Company Profile (NYSE:ETO)
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
