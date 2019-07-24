Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) Trading Up 0.6%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.18 and last traded at $25.13, approximately 10,525 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 49,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Company Profile (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

