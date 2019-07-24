Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Trading Down 0.3%

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)’s share price fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.23, 443 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 31,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EFF)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

