Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Sells $150,068.75 in Stock

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $150,068.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 389,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,255. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.63. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,347,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,292,000 after acquiring an additional 413,255 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,891,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,665,000 after acquiring an additional 325,486 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,819,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after acquiring an additional 312,908 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,152,000 after acquiring an additional 158,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after acquiring an additional 62,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

