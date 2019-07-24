Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its holdings in Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 46,453 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.33% of Earthstone Energy worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens set a $37.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.89.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,941.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTE traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 593 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,612. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a market cap of $298.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.83. Earthstone Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $40.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.82 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Earthstone Energy Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

