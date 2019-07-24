Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $76,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,530 shares in the company, valued at $717,941.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 312.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 22.8% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 42,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,129. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.83. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $10.19.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $40.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.82 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 3.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

