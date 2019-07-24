Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.72 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $402.35 million, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 146,200 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $675,444.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $40,527.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,179,364.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 734,100 shares of company stock worth $3,437,755. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.68.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Read More: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.