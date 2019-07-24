Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Duke Energy by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $155,605.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $87.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $146,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,338.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,598 shares of company stock valued at $752,989. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Barclays cut shares of to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.44.

NYSE:DUK opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.37. The company has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.14.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.60%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.