Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 259 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,697,000 after buying an additional 51,160 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 4,018.6% in the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,202,000 after buying an additional 935,325 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 613,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $721,831,000 after buying an additional 19,842 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 534,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $558,747,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Alphabet by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 493,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $515,814,000 after buying an additional 34,998 shares in the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $8.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,148.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,504. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,296.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,108.43. The firm has a market cap of $794.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.34. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. BidaskClub lowered Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Argus boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Spotify from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,326.41.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.