Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $16.89 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.7% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 142.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

VTI stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.18. 1,643,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,608. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $119.35 and a 52 week high of $153.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

