Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $12.54 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 2.0% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Aena SME and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.46.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,594,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,149,560. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.06. The firm has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $120.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 475,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $55,755,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 930,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,197,088.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bing Xie sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $2,335,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 879,332 shares of company stock valued at $103,024,864. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

