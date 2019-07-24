DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. DTE Energy updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.02-6.38 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $6.02-6.38 EPS.

DTE stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.50. 290,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,024. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.26. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $104.81 and a 1-year high of $132.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 237 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $30,539.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at $270,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $187,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,715 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 489,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,002,000 after purchasing an additional 51,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,174,000 after acquiring an additional 150,611 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

