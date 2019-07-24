Dragonchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.00 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. Dragonchain has a market cap of $20.00 million and $111,615.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for $0.0839 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bancor Network, Fatbtc and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00299231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.42 or 0.01716354 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00025015 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00119665 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000656 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain launched on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, CoinExchange, Kucoin, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.