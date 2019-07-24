Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stake Lifted by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 0.3% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,385,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,245,862,000 after buying an additional 8,176,020 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,968,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,671,000 after buying an additional 3,801,740 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 15.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,653,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,011,000 after buying an additional 1,260,549 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,097,000 after buying an additional 1,697,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 77.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,010,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,765,000 after buying an additional 3,935,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.13. The stock had a trading volume of 103,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,009. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $79.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.10.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on D. Bank of America set a $10.00 price target on shares of HEXO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

