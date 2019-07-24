Docademic (MTC) Price Reaches $0.0345 on Major Exchanges

Docademic (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Docademic has a total market capitalization of $9.27 million and $294,905.00 worth of Docademic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Docademic has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Docademic token can currently be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, IDEX, LBank and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Docademic Token Profile

Docademic (CRYPTO:MTC) is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Docademic’s total supply is 850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,717,261 tokens. The Reddit community for Docademic is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Docademic’s official Twitter account is @docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Docademic is mtc.docademic.com . Docademic’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC

Buying and Selling Docademic

Docademic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Sistemkoin, IDEX, DEx.top, YoBit, TOPBTC, OKEx, CoinBene, LATOKEN, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Docademic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Docademic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Docademic using one of the exchanges listed above.

