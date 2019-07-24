DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. DNB Financial had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million.

NASDAQ DNBF traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,714. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $192.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.84. DNB Financial has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $46.86.

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.

