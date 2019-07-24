Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 18.2% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 98,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 84.0% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 212,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 97,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 11.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 725,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 74,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 323,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.37. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $31.55.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery Inc Series C will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

