Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Trading 8.9% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $92.37 and last traded at $92.00, 7,013,799 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 250% from the average session volume of 2,001,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.48.

The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Puxin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised ASOS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 496 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $38,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,152,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 2,450 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,345.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,369 shares of company stock worth $3,953,668 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,825,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,884,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,017,000 after acquiring an additional 150,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,408,000 after acquiring an additional 76,252 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,680,000 after acquiring an additional 316,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,409,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,083,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.20.

About Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

