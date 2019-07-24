Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.65. The company had a trading volume of 133,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.20. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $54.36 and a 1-year high of $84.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

In other news, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 30,741 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $2,518,302.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,418.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 496 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $38,454.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,152,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,369 shares of company stock worth $3,953,668 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,271,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,983,000 after acquiring an additional 199,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,408,000 after purchasing an additional 76,252 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,683,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,309,000 after purchasing an additional 84,003 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 448,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DFS. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised ASOS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

