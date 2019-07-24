Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares (NYSEARCA:ZMLP) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares (NYSEARCA:ZMLP) by 22.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,119 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares during the first quarter valued at $669,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA ZMLP opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73. Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares (NYSEARCA:ZMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.