Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL) Shares Acquired by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL) by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares comprises approximately 0.3% of XR Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. XR Securities LLC owned 1.87% of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of INDL stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.99. Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $93.30.

About Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily India Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily India Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Indus India Index. The Indus India Index, which is designed to replicate the Indian equity markets as a whole, through a group of 50 Indian stocks selected from a universe of the largest companies listed on two Indian exchanges.

