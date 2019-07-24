Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €65.00 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €65.00 ($75.58) price target from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zayo Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €58.70 ($68.26).

Shares of FRA FRE traded up €0.53 ($0.62) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €45.73 ($53.17). 919,031 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €46.83. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

