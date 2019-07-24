Dether 24-Hour Volume Reaches $108.00 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Dether token can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Dether has a market cap of $515,888.00 and $108.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dether has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dether Profile

Dether is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official website is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

