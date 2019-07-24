Denarius (D) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,361.00

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Denarius coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. Denarius has a total market cap of $804,427.00 and $2,361.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Denarius has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000255 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 5,968,732 coins. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

