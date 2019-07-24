Decimated Achieves Market Capitalization of $940,718.00 (DIO)

Decimated (CURRENCY:DIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, Decimated has traded 74.5% higher against the dollar. Decimated has a total market capitalization of $940,718.00 and $10.00 worth of Decimated was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decimated token can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $583.59 or 0.05963376 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00046773 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001208 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001209 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Decimated Token Profile

Decimated (CRYPTO:DIO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Decimated’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,149,055 tokens. Decimated’s official Twitter account is @decimated_game . The Reddit community for Decimated is /r/decimated_game . Decimated’s official website is www.decimated.net . Decimated’s official message board is www.decimated.net/category/updates

Decimated Token Trading

Decimated can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decimated directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decimated should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decimated using one of the exchanges listed above.

