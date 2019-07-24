Dean Irwin Sells 22,886 Shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) Stock

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) insider Dean Irwin sold 22,886 shares of RA Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $67,055.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dean Irwin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RA Medical Systems alerts:

On Friday, July 12th, Dean Irwin sold 11,800 shares of RA Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $38,586.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Dean Irwin sold 21,982 shares of RA Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $83,971.24.

Shares of RMED opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. RA Medical Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RA Medical Systems Inc will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RA Medical Systems by 411.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 405,443 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in RA Medical Systems by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 71,237 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RA Medical Systems by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 239,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 34,124 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RA Medical Systems by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 206,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 118,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in RA Medical Systems by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMED shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RA Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for RA Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.