DATx (DATX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $222,974.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. DATx has a total market capitalization of $996,547.00 and approximately $222,974.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DATx has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DATx token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and HADAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00298336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.26 or 0.01720734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024865 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00119710 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000657 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin, HADAX, FCoin and Rfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

