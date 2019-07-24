DATATEC Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Declares $0.10 Annual Dividend

DATATEC Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th.
DATATEC Ltd/ADR stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. DATATEC Ltd/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30.
About DATATEC Ltd/ADR
