DATATEC Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Declares $0.10 Annual Dividend

DATATEC Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th.

DATATEC Ltd/ADR stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. DATATEC Ltd/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30.

About DATATEC Ltd/ADR

Datatec Limited provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate, Consulting, and Financial Services segments. The Westcon International segment engages in the distribution of cyber security and network infrastructure solutions, unified communications products, data center and collaboration solutions, and channel services.

