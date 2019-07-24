Daryl G. Byrd Sells 13,750 Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Stock

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) CEO Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $1,068,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,292,208.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IBERIABANK stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.11. 247,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,760. IBERIABANK Corp has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $315.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IBERIABANK Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in IBERIABANK by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in IBERIABANK by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in IBERIABANK by 2.8% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in IBERIABANK by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in IBERIABANK by 16.4% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on IBERIABANK to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Iberia Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IBERIABANK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

