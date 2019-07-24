Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €69.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,170 ($15.29) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €55.63 ($64.68).

Get Daimler alerts:

DAI stock traded up €1.17 ($1.36) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €49.22 ($57.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,668,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The stock has a market cap of $52.65 billion and a PE ratio of 7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €44.51 ($51.76) and a fifty-two week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €47.81.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.