Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €63.00 ($73.26) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €55.63 ($64.68).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of ETR:DAI traded up €1.38 ($1.60) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €49.43 ($57.47). The company had a trading volume of 4,056,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of €47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Daimler has a one year low of €44.51 ($51.76) and a one year high of €60.00 ($69.77).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.