Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $145.75

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $145.75 and last traded at $144.57, with a volume of 28571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.13.
CYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities raised Heritage Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a C$125.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price objective on shares of in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 101.27, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.58.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 138,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 61,954 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
