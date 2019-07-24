Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $145.75

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $145.75 and last traded at $144.57, with a volume of 28571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.13.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities raised Heritage Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a C$125.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price objective on shares of in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 101.27, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.33. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Cyberark Software’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 138,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 61,954 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.