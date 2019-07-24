Custodian REIT PLC (LON:CREI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.66

Custodian REIT PLC (LON:CREI) announced a dividend on Friday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:CREI opened at GBX 119.40 ($1.56) on Wednesday. Custodian REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 122.60 ($1.60). The company has a market capitalization of $487.39 million and a P/E ratio of 19.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.24, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43.

About Custodian REIT

Custodian REIT aims to be the Real Estate Investment Trust of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. Custodian REIT plc was launched as a main-market-listed, property investment company on the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014.

