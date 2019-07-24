Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.06, approximately 702,879 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 608,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.35.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

