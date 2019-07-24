Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 16,590.4% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,152,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 2,139,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $232,262,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 41.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,555,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,338,000 after buying an additional 1,046,677 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2,124.6% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 485,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,627,000 after buying an additional 463,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 165.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,977,000 after buying an additional 383,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

CMI traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $175.07. 512,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,022. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.40 and a 52 week high of $175.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.69. Cummins had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

