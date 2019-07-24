Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Given $22.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $22.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Culp an industry rank of 222 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Culp alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CULP. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CULP traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.94. 7,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.63 million, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.50. Culp has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $70.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.29 million. Culp had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.91%. On average, analysts predict that Culp will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.56%.

In other Culp news, insider Thomas Bernard Gallagher, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $25,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Culp by 46.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 73,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 23,301 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Culp by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Culp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 26,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Culp by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.