CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives $31.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

In other CubeSmart news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 5,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $193,932.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,254.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 5,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $176,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,808 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 1,578.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,155,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550,430 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,225,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,503,000 after purchasing an additional 559,895 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in CubeSmart by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,620,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,470 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,210,000 after purchasing an additional 256,440 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CubeSmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,873,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,448,000 after purchasing an additional 56,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

CUBE traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $33.36. 1,337,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,632. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $152.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

