CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on August 14th

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

CSI Compressco has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.7% annually over the last three years. CSI Compressco has a payout ratio of -4.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CSI Compressco to earn $0.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

NASDAQ CCLP opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06. The stock has a market cap of $165.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $6.29.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $103.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.35 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSI Compressco will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.50.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.