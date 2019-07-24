CryptoPing (PING) Price Down 20.1% This Week

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $150,039.00 and $23.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded down 20.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing was first traded on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,952,089 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

