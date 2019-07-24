Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Reaches $0.47 on Major Exchanges

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 55% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00004703 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $734,784.00 and approximately $4,684.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 228% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003228 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002326 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 1,724,255 coins and its circulating supply is 1,548,330 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.