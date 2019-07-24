Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives $32.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRH. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of in a report on Monday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,620 ($47.30) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.40 price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in CRH by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in CRH by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in CRH by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 343,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in CRH by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.89. 15,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,030. CRH has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

