Covanta (CVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.21. Covanta had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Covanta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Covanta stock opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. Covanta has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

In other Covanta news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,487 shares in the company, valued at $114,949.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Simpson sold 44,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $784,382.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 133,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,087.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

