Counterparty 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.00 (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Counterparty coin can now be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00021306 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Zaif, Poloniex and Tux Exchange. Counterparty has a total market cap of $5.64 million and $4.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Counterparty has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,143.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.82 or 0.03056187 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.07 or 0.00781186 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Counterparty Coin Profile

Counterparty (CRYPTO:XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,454 coins. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org . The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io . The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Poloniex and Zaif. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

