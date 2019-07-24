Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COTY. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on CSX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 price target on Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on goeasy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 129,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,138,821. Coty has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 150,000,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,747,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Harf purchased 309,222 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $4,032,254.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 156,808,896 shares of company stock worth $1,827,304,250. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $36,720,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Coty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,208,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,651,000 after buying an additional 4,636,912 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Coty by 3,576.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,791,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,604,000 after buying an additional 3,688,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Coty by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,578,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,713,000 after buying an additional 2,759,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Coty by 440.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,319,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,676,000 after buying an additional 1,890,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

