Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Reduced by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,066 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $261.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.10. The stock had a trading volume of 830,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,937. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $284.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.17.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,277,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,344,654.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.62, for a total transaction of $710,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.